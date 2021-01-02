The Covid vaccine will be free to the “highest priority” beneficiaries: Vardhan | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Covid 19 vaccine will be provided free of charge to most priority beneficiaries, including one crore from healthcare and two crore from frontline workers, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said while a trial was underway nationwide to test readiness for the vaccination campaign on Saturday. .Vardhan said details are also being finalized for vaccinating 27 million people in the 50-plus age group and those who are younger but have severe comorbidities.Official sources said that various options are being evaluated such as offering a subsidized price and the use of Ayushman Bharat insurance for the inoculation of people over 50 and those with comorbidities.

The government has already registered more than 75 lakh beneficiaries on Co-WIN, the IT platform developed by the Center to implement the mega vaccination campaign. In addition, around 1,14,100 vaccinators have been trained and a sufficient supply of syringes and other logistics has also been ensured to start the vaccination campaign.

The government plans to launch the vaccine within ten days of final regulatory approval. While the subject matter expert committee (SEC) examining applications from different companies seeking emergency use authorization recommended a permit grant for two vaccines – Covishield from the Serum Institute and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech – both hits are waiting for a final assent of the Comptroller General of Drugs of India. .

The government plans to inoculate 30 million rupees of “priority” population by July. However, healthcare and frontline workers will be among the ‘most prioritized’ beneficiaries to receive the vaccine during the first two months of its implementation, when supplies are likely to be limited.

Before the actual vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health conducted a nationwide drill on Saturday at 286 session sites in 125 districts to test the planned end-to-end operations and the mechanism that has been established to ensure the smooth conduct of the Covid 19. vaccination expected to start soon.

“I appeal to people not to pay attention to rumors. Ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is our priority. Different types of rumors were spread during polio immunization, but people took the vaccine and the India is now polio-free, “Vardhan said after reviewing the trial at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and the Urban Primary Health Center (UPHC) at Daryaganj in Delhi.