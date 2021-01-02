Prime Minister Modi’s high approval rating is a source of pride for all Indians: JP Nadda | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a poll conducted by an American data firm, BJP Chairman JP Nadda said on Saturday this is testimony of his capable leadership and a source of pride for all Indians. .The American firm Morning Consult, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, said that more than 75 percent of people approve of PM Modi while 20 percent disapprove of him, putting its net approval rating at 55 percent.This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks.Referring to the poll, Nadda tweeted that Prime Minister Modi has once again emerged as the most popular head of government for his efficient handling of various issues and handling of the Covid-19 crisis.“The popularity of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji is not only steadily increasing across all demographic groups and geographic regions of the country, but he also receives a global nod for his dedication to his country. Prime Minister Modi is ranked first among all world leaders at this (these) challenging times, “he said.

Since the Modi-led government came to power, people’s trust in the government and faith that the nation is progressing in the right direction has increased dramatically, he added.

“This rating is a testament to his capable leadership and hard work and is a source of pride for all Indians,” said Nadda.

According to the Morning Consult poll, the approval rating for German Chancellor Angela Merkel was 24 per cent, while it was negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of her work than those of her. approve.