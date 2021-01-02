India rehearses for massive Covid vaccination campaign | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India conducted a massive nationwide drill on the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday at 286 session sites spread across 125 districts.The exercise comes at a crucial stage, as India is ready to launch the first vaccines to the public. An expert panel from the central pharmaceutical authority has approved two Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield from the Serum Institute and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, for emergency use. Two more candidate vaccines are in advanced stages of development.

Army of vaccinators

The government said Saturday’s test was successfully carried out in 125 districts of the country.

“Each district conducted the trial at three or more sites that included a public health center (district hospital / medical school), private health center, and rural or urban outreach sites,” said a government-issued statement.

He said 1,14,100 vaccinators were trained during the trial, while to date more than 75 lakh beneficiaries have been registered in the Co-WIN software.

“This trial aimed to test the established mechanisms for the implementation of Covid-19 vaccination in the healthcare system and to evaluate the operational feasibility of using the Co-WIN application in the field setting for planning, implementation and reporting. at the block, district and state level, “the statement read.

He said an exercise was also held to familiarize state, district, bloc and hospital level officials on all aspects of the vaccine launch.

“The states / UT conducted the drill from 9 a.m. Throughout the country in a fluid manner. The activities were covered from the loading of beneficiary data, the assignment of session sites and micro planning, the assignment of vaccines, the management of the session site with the beneficiaries of the tests, the reporting mechanism, etc. in this one-day test to run the closest possible simulation of the actual day, “said the government.

1/ eleven Covid-19 Vaccine Test Performed in Every State Today Show subtitles Covid-19 vaccination mock in Bhopal. (BCCL photo) A test or drill for the Covid-19 vaccine is underway at an urban community health center in Ajmer on Saturday. (ANI photo) Covid-19 vaccination mock in Bhopal. (BCCL photo) A doctor demonstrates the administration of COVAXIN, the Covid-19 vaccine, to a healthcare worker during a trial, in Srinagar, on Saturday, January 2, 2021. (PTI Photo) Covid-19 vaccination mock in Bhopal. (BCCL photo) On Saturday a test for covid vaccination takes place at the Gopannapalem PHC in the West Godavari district. (ANI photo) A doctor injects the Covid-19 vaccine into a beneficiary during a drill at a health center in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI photo) SMC conducted a Covid-19 vaccination test, maintaining a cold chain of the vaccine and managing time while transporting it. Health workers were given the vaccine. SMC turned its schools into a Covid-19 vaccination center in Surat. (BCCL photo) A trial of the Covid-19 vaccine is underway at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. Three locations in each district are chosen for the drill in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. (BCCL photo) A trial of the Covid-19 vaccine is underway at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. Three locations in each district are chosen for the drill in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. (BCCL photo) King George Medical University conducted a Covid vaccine trial to finalize preparations for vaccination before starting the vaccination campaign following instructions from the health department, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI photo)

He added that readiness to handle any post-vaccination adverse event (AEFI) was also tested at all session sites and call center functionality.

The government said that all states and UT have expressed their complete satisfaction with the successful completion of the trial.

The test ended with review meetings at the district and state levels to discuss the problems and challenges encountered during the exercise.

‘Free vaccines for all’

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan called on people not to be misled by “rumors” about the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine, saying that the highest priority beneficiaries would be vaccinated for free.

Vardhan stressed that no protocol will be compromised when approving the vaccine.

The minister, who visited two mock vaccination sites in Delhi to review the drill, said that free vaccines would be provided in the first phase of the inoculation campaign to the highest priority beneficiaries, including one crore from healthcare workers and two crore from workers from first line.

He added that details were being finalized on how priority beneficiaries of Rs 27 million (those over 50 years old and those with comorbidities) would be vaccinated until July.

Vardhan said that the entire exercise of the vaccination process, including staff training, was being carried out systematically.

“Detailed multi-stakeholder guidelines have been issued after extensive deliberations, paying attention to each and every aspect,” he said.

Vardhan appreciated the tireless efforts made by multiple stakeholders, including central and state government officials who have worked proactively in recent months to ensure the success of this massive operation.

He said the digital platform, Co-WIN, was the real game changer and would provide real-time information on vaccine stocks, their storage temperature, and individualized tracking of Covid-19 vaccine recipients.

This unique platform will assist in the automatic allocation of sessions for pre-enrolled beneficiaries, their verification and to generate a digital certificate once the vaccination schedule is successfully completed, he said.

(With PTI inputs)