India registers less than 20,000 new cases of Covid-19; number of recoveries exceeds 99 lakh | India News

NEW DELHI: The number of new Covid-19 cases fell below 20,000 in India on Saturday, bringing the country’s number of cases to 1,03,05,788, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease exceeded 99 lakh, according to the health ministry.

A total of 19,079 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in one day, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 1,49,218 in the country with 224 new deaths, the ministry’s data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 99.06,387, bringing the national recovery rate to 96.12 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.45 per hundred.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below three lakh for the twelfth consecutive day.

There are 2.50,183 active cases of coronavirus in the country, which represents 2.43 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), 17,39,41,658 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the country as of January 1, including 8,29,964 on Friday.

The 224 new deaths include 59 from Maharashtra, 26 from West Bengal, 23 from Kerala and 21 from Delhi.

Of the 1,49,218 Covid-19 deaths reported in the country so far, Maharashtra has accounted for the highest of 49,580, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,135), Karnataka (12,096), Delhi (10,557), West Bengal (9,738), Uttar. Pradesh (8,379), Andhra Pradesh (7,108) and Punjab (5,349).

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that a state distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

