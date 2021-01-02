Former Union Minister and Congress leader Buta Singh passes away. | India News

India Top Headlines

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1609564026000

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Buta Singh passed away on Saturday. He was 86 years old.Following his passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Buta Singh and said he is saddened by his death. “Shri Buta Singh Ji was a seasoned administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor and oppressed. Saddened by his passing. My condolences to his family and supporters.”

Singh was a prominent Dalit leader and Union minister in Rajiv Gandhi’s government from 1986 to 1989.