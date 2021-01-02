India Top Headlines

Don’t believe the Covid-19 vaccine rumors: Harsh Vardhan | India News

NEW DELHI: As India prepares to launch the world’s largest immunization campaign, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday called on people not to heed the rumors against the long-awaited vaccine.

“I want to appeal to people not to believe any rumors. Our main criteria in the vaccine trial is safety and efficacy and nothing will be compromised,” Vardhan told reporters after reviewing the trial in a government hospital here.

In Delhi, campaign drills are taking place in three locations: the government-run Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara, the Primary Health Center in Daryaganj, and the Venkateshwara Private Hospital in Dwarka.

The Union minister recalled that “during the polio vaccination different kinds of rumors were also spread, but people got vaccinated and now India is polio-free.”

In particular, the coronavirus vaccine is scheduled to be launched soon. The Oxford-AstraZenaca vaccine has been recommended by the panel of experts tasked with reviewing Covid-19 vaccine proposals and has been submitted to India’s Comptroller General of Medicines for approval.

“The Comptroller General of Drugs of India will soon give its recommendation on applications,” Vardhan said.

Once formalized, the vaccine, known worldwide as AZD1222, will be the first miracle solution for the country, which has seen more than a million cases and nearly 1.5 lakh deaths so far.

A mega drill is underway Saturday across all states and union territories at 259 sites to equip administration in managing vaccine supply, warehousing and logistics, including cold chain management.

The aim of the trial for the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine is to assess the operational feasibility in using the Co-WIN application in the field setting, test the links between planning and implementation, and identify challenges and guide the way. to follow before the actual application. implementation.

Each drill site will have a waiting area, an observation room, and a vaccination room.

There are 25 beneficiaries, all health workers, who will be present at each site and the vaccination team will demonstrate how they will be registered, how the vaccines will be administered, and how they will be monitored for adverse events.

On December 28 and 29, a Covid-19 vaccination trial was conducted in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh; Rajkot and the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat; Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar from the Punjab and Sonitpur and Nalbari districts of Assam.

