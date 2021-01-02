DDA launches a 2021 housing plan and puts 1,354 apartments up for sale

Opinion

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched a new housing plan for the sale of 1,354 flats, mostly in the High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories. Officials said applications for the floors can be submitted until February 16.

Of the 1,354 apartments, 254 are HIG in Dwarka, Rohini, Paschim Vihar Jasola and Vasant Kunj. Up to 757 MIG category apartments are located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri and Madipur. Authorities said 291 floors have been earmarked for the economically weaker sections. The remaining 52 are low-income group category flats in Dwarka and Rohini.

Officials said applications, payments and letters of possession will be processed online. “People will have to go to the DDA office only once to execute the deed of transfer,” said an official.

The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced between R1.97 crore and R 2.1 crore, while those in Vasant Kunj will be available for 1.72 crore. DDA officials are hopeful to sell the HIG floors despite the high prices. The most expensive flats DDA has sold so far were Rs 1.7 crore in the HIG category at Vasant Kunj in 2019.

A second DDA official said prospective buyers have been advised to visit the sites and inspect the apartments before applying. “We have provided the contact numbers of the officials who will be present at the sites to display the sample floors.”

After three failed housing projects, the DDA expects a good response to its new housing plan, as the apartments for sale are spacious and located in well-connected areas.

The DDA had put 18,000 apartments up for sale in 2019, but was forced to reduce the number to 10,294 because it did not get the desired response. The agency received 45,012 applications, but was only able to sell 8,438. About 6,000 flats have been returned, a senior official said.