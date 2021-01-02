day-1-of-the-nationwide-dry-test-concludes-as-two-covid-19-vaccines-await-final-approval

Opinion

The nationwide test of the Covid-19 vaccination on its first day took place on Saturday and state governments expressed their confidence to begin the vaccination program whenever the Center gives its go-ahead. A total of 286 session sites were held spread over 125 districts and more than 75 lakh of beneficiaries have already registered in the Co-WIN software to date, the Health Ministry said. So far about 1,14,100 vaccinators have been trained. The trial helps state and local authorities to identify the areas where they need to develop, in training or in the organization of more spacious areas for vaccination, so that the actual vaccination process does not encounter any technical problems.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the vaccine in the state will be available around January 14, during the Makar Sankranti festival. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the Center will send vaccine stocks within two to three days. Meanwhile, the subject matter expert committee of the Central Organization for the Control of Medicines Standards on Saturday made three crucial recommendations. It has granted the Serum Institute of India permission for restricted emergency use of the vaccine, subject to multiple regulatory conditions.

Free Covid-19 Vaccine for All Frontline Workers in Phase One: Harsh Vardhan

Bharat Biotech also received the committee’s recommendation for the restricted use of its vaccine in emergency situations of public concern as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains.

Cadila Healthcare obtained permission to carry out its third phase of clinical trial.

The union’s health minister, Harshh Vardhan, taking stock of the trial exercises, said the vaccine to front-line workers will be given free of charge. He said details of how priority recipients of 27 million rupees, those over 50 and minors who have comorbidities, would be vaccinated until July.

A Covid-19 vaccination trial is underway; Health minister urges people not to heed rumors

In Delhi, the rehearsal was held in state capitals in at least three session locations. Some states also included districts that are located in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support, according to officials. Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat carried out the drill in four districts each, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in five districts each, while Rajasthan carried out the drill in seven districts.

Prior to today’s drill, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab conducted the drill from December 28-29 with at least 125 intended beneficiaries at five sites in up to two districts each. During the pilot and all states had expressed their confidence in the IT platform and operational guidelines for large-scale implementation of the program.

“I appeal to people not to be fooled by rumors about the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. We will not compromise on any protocol before approving a vaccine, “Vardhan said, adding that the question of the vaccine was a problem even when the country began the immunization campaign against polio.

In West Bengal, the drill was carried out at the Urban Primary Health Centers in Duttabad and Madhyagram and at the Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district. A senior official in Assam said testing will continue regularly in the state until vaccination is carried out.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the processes generally worked successfully. The drill was carried out at three centers each in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris and Tirunelveli districts, and five in Coimbatore. Representatives of the World Health Organization were also present.

“An initial learning was that the room for vaccination should be more spacious,” said the secretary, as reported by PTI.

An important focus of the trial was the management of any possible adverse event after vaccination (AEFI) and the adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site to prevent disease transmission, said the Ministry of Health. of the union.

(With contributions from the agency)