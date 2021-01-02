congress-leader-and-former-union-minister-buta-singh-dies

Opinion

Congress leader and former Union Minister Buta Singh died on Saturday, the ANI news agency reported. He was 86 years old.

Singh fought in his first elections as a member of Akali Dal and joined the Indian National Congress in the 1960s. He was first elected to the 3rd Lok Sabha in 1962, from the Sadhna constituency.

He subsequently held many positions, including Union Minister of the Interior and Union Minister of Agriculture. He was president of the National Commission for the Distribution of Hours from 2007 to 2010.

He is also the author of a collection of articles on Punjabi literature and Sikh history and of a book entitled Punjabi Speaking State (A Critical Analysis).