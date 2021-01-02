CAT results announced, nine candidates score 100 percentile

Opinion

New Delhi Nine candidates, all men and five of them from the IIT, scored a perfect 100th percentile on the Common Admission Test (CAT) to enter the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), the result of which was declared on Saturday.

The test was conducted by IIM-Indore at 430 centers across the country on November 29.

Of the top nine finishers, seven had studied engineering, said a person familiar with the development.

Last year, 10 students scored a percentile of 100.

“Nine people have scored the hundredth percentile. Of these five are from various IITs. Two more students are also from leading engineering institutions. So, in total, seven students have engineering experience, ”added the person.

It is known that one of the leaders is already taking an integrated management course at IIM Indore.

“IIM Indore conducted CAT 2021 for nearly 2.28 Lakh candidates in 159 cities in India for admission to IIMs on November 29, 2020. IIM Indore and its delivery partner Tata Consulting Services (TCS) had taken steps to ensure the implementation of the Indian government’s advice on social distancing and other preventive / protective measures in the examination centers, ”said a government official.

To ensure that students do not have to travel long distances to sit for the exam, the number of centers this year rose to 430, from 156 last year.

Around 1.90,000 candidates out of the 2.28,000 who had registered took the exam, bringing attendance to 83.5%.

The revised CAT 2020 final answer key was published on December 31 on the agency’s official website: iimcat.ac.in.

This year, IIM-Indore had made some major changes to the CAT 2020 exam pattern. The exam was conducted in three sessions and the duration was shortened to 120 minutes. Until last year the exam was carried out in two sessions and for three hours in each session. There were three sections in the question paper, namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability, and candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. They were not allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

Candidates can check their results at iimcat.ac.in.