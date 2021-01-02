India Top Headlines

Army Jawan Found Hanged in Akhnoor | India News

JAMMU: A 23-year-old army jawan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a santri post in the Akhnoor area of ​​J&K on Saturday.

Police said Sepoy Sandeep Singh, from Julani village in Haryana’s Jind district, was found hanging from an iron bar at Loha Santri’s army officers’ post in Bangti Daskal in Akhnoor around 4 am.

“As his death occurred in suspicious circumstances, an investigation procedure has been initiated under CrPC. A forensic team was also called to the scene for investigation and the body was taken to Akhnoor Sub-District Hospital for autopsy. Later, the body was handed over to the Army for other legal procedures, ”said a police spokesman.

Times of India