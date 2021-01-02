air-india-opens-bookings-for-flights-between-india-and-uk

Opinion

India’s national airline Air India opened booking flights between India and the United Kingdom on Saturday hours after the Civil Aviation Ministry said flights from India to the United Kingdom will begin operating from January 6. Air India also confirmed that the new flights are in addition to the regular flights and tickets can be booked online through their website.

#FlyAI : Bookings for Air India flights between India and the UK are now open.

𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Bombay-London Heathrow

Delhi-London Heathrow

𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

London Heathrow-Mumbai

London Heathrow-Delhi

𝟴𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Bombay-London Heathrow

London Heathrow-Bombay (1/2) – Air India (@airindiain) January 2, 2021

“These flights are in addition to the regular flights. Bookings open through Air India website, reservation offices, call center and authorized travel agents, ”the airline tweeted.

On January 6, 2021, two flights will fly to London Heathrow, one from Mumbai and one from Delhi. The next day, two Air India flights are scheduled from London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai. On January 8, an Air India flight will fly from Mumbai to London Heathrow and another return flight has also been announced.

Air India’s announcement came a day after India’s Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said: “It has been decided that flights between India and the UK will resume from January 8, 2021. Operations until January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers from the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only. “

The minister also offered further clarification on Saturday’s decision saying that flights from India to the UK would start operating on January 6, while those from the UK to India would start on January 8. In a tweet, he said: “Resumption of flights between India and UK: India to UK as of Jan 6, 2021. UK to India as of Jan 8, 2021. There will be 30 weekly flights. 15 each one of the Indian and British carriers. This schedule is valid until 23 January 2021. Additional frequency will be determined after review. “

Puri also ensured that all necessary precautions will be taken following standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the health ministry regarding air travel between India and the UK.

In early December 21, 2020, India joined several countries in suspending air travel for international flights after a mutated Covid-19 strain was known to be spreading rapidly in the UK.