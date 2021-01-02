A Covid-19 vaccination trial is underway; Health minister urges people not to heed rumors

Opinion

The Union’s health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, urged people on Saturday to “not heed the rumors” when the trial for Covid-19 vaccination was launched across the country. “I appeal to people not to pay attention to rumors. Ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is our priority. Different kinds of rumors spread during the polio vaccination, but people got vaccinated and India is now polio-free, ”Harsh Vardhan told the ANI news agency. The Health Minister spoke to reporters after visiting the government-run Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), one of three selected sites in Delhi for the vaccination trial.

I appeal to people not to pay attention to rumors. Ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is our priority. Different kinds of rumors spread during polio vaccination, but people took the vaccine and India is now polio-free: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/Ig1fThd0Gc – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

“Feedback received after the four-state trial was included in the vaccination guidelines, and today’s trial in all states and territories of the Union is being conducted under the new guidelines. Except for the application of the vaccine, all procedures are followed during the drill, ”he added.

Feedback received after the 4-state trial was included in the guidelines for vaccination and today’s all-state / UT trial is being conducted under the new guidelines. Except for the application of the vaccine, all procedures are followed during the drill: Union Minister of Health https://t.co/5XgB3K03o1 pic.twitter.com/KKLUJyKWG6 – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Saturday’s pan-India drill will take place after the exercise was held on December 28 and 29 in four Andhra Pradesh states, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab. The one-day activity will cover the capitals of all the states and territories of the Union as the country prepares for the launch of what will be the world’s largest immunization campaign. In Delhi, in addition to GTB Hospital, the other two selected sites are Daryaganj Primary Health Center and Venkateshwara Private Hospital.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

On Friday, the first day of the New Year, the country took a further step towards obtaining the Covid-19 vaccine when the independent committee of subject matter experts (SEC) gave its approval for use in cases of emergency to Covishield of the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca. The vaccine, which will be manufactured in India by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), needs final approval from the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI), where it will be reviewed next.