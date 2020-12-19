We went from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: Prime Minister Modi says in Assocham

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the reforms introduced by his government have changed the perception of India on the global platform. “This is the time to plan and act and focus on nation-building as the next 27 years will decide India’s global role,” Prime Minister Modi said during his virtual keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce. and Indian Industry (Assocham). foundation week.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of the industry in the growth of India. “There is so much positivity in the world regarding the position of India and this positivity is due to the hopes and dreams of 130 million Indian rupees,” he said.

PM Modi also presented the “Assocham Company of the Century Award” to Ratan Tata, who received the award on behalf of the Tata Group. PM said that the Tata group has contributed to the development of the country under the able leadership of Ratan Tata. Tata thanked the Prime Minister for the award and appreciated his strong leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You have been the bearer of leadership in this difficult period and for this, we should be very grateful,” Tata said. “If we all stick together and follow what you have said and what you have shown, we will have a situation where the world will look at us and say that this prime minister said it could happen and made it possible,” he said.

The theme of the program organized by Assocham, one of India’s leading business organizations, is “India’s Resilience: Atmanirbhar Roadmap to a $ 5 Trillion Economy”. The week-long program, which began on Tuesday, saw several speakers this year, including the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister of Trade and Industry Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Agriculture and Welfare from farmers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister for Communications and Informatics, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Assocham was established in 1920 by promoting chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 trade chambers and associations and serves over 450,000 members across India. The organization represents the interests of trade and commerce in India and acts as an interface between issues and initiatives with the aim of promoting domestic and international trade and reducing trade barriers.