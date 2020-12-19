India Top Headlines

Voting begins for the eighth phase of the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir | India News

SRINAGAR: Polls for the eighth and final phase of the district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began amid icy weather conditions on Saturday, authorities said.

Voting takes place in 28 electoral districts.

In front of the 13 electoral districts of the DDC of the Kashmir division that go to the polls, there are 83 candidates in the fray, including 31 women.

In Jammu Division, there are 85 candidates in the fray for the DDC’s 15 constituencies at this stage, including 15 women.

“More than 6.30 lakh electors, including 3.03,275 female voters, will elect their representatives in the 28 electoral districts of the DDC,” the officials said.

There are 1,703 polling stations: 1,028 in the Kashmir division and 675 in the Jammu division, they added.

There are also 369 vacancies being voted on in panch and sarpanch.

Reference page