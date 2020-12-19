India Top Headlines

TRP scam: TV channel gave BARC vacation packages to former COO, cops say | India News

MUMBAI: The city’s crime branch, investigating the TRP manipulation scam, said on Friday that Romil Ramgarhia, former director of operations for the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), was offered vacation packages and coupons by a television channel purchase to share confidential information about your chosen audience. to assess audience patterns.

Police said he had received illegal financial benefits in recent years. The criminal branch said this was evident from the WhatsApp text messages shared between Ramgarhia and the director of a company that runs a television channel. On Friday, they sent a team to the BARC office in Mumbai.

Times of India