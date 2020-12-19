India Top Headlines

SC sends a notice of contempt to Kamra, dispenses with his personal presence | India News

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Supreme Court asked comedian Kunal Kamra to show why a contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against him for making derogatory posts on social media platforms that scandalize the court. supreme and try to show it in a bad light.

A court of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah asked Kamra to respond within six weeks to three petitions, one from a lawyer and two from law students, seeking contempt proceedings against him. However, he dispensed with his personal presence.

He said the three petitions were filed after obtaining the consent of the Indian attorney general.

