SC Cancels Advance Bail for Members of Agra’s Eminent Medical Family | India News

NEW DELHI: A man spent more than 1.5 million rupees on his medical daughter’s wedding to a family of doctors in Agra, then both paid more than 60 lakh rupees over three years to satisfy the insatiable greed of the in-laws and after that she died dead after prolonged mistreatment, she spent more money to move the CS, and got her in-laws’ advance bail canceled.

The SC also scowled at the Agra police who leaked a suicide note to the press and attempted to discredit the accusations against the accused medical family. He said such leaks are not fair to the accused, the victim, or the investigation.

“This is not fair to the defendants because it throws the rug under the presumption of innocence. It is not fair to the victims of the crime, if they have survived the crime, and where they have not, to their families. Not the victims. not even their families have a platform to respond to the publication of lurid details about their lives and circumstances, “said a bank of judges DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.

While the deceased’s husband is in jail, the request of the father, Dr. Naresh Kumar Mangla, led a court of Judges DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee to cancel the advance bond granted by the Allahabad High Court to his father-in-law, Dr. SC Agarwal. , his wife, another doctor son, and the latter’s wife, all accused of torturing the deceased to obtain more dowry.

The deceased made phone calls on August 3 to her parents informing them that she has been attacked in recent days and feared for her life. When Mangla traveled from Faridabad to Agra, he discovered that his daughter had been brutally beaten for not complying with the demand for dowry. Mangla took the deceased to Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad for treatment where she died on August 6. He presented a FIR after performing the last rites. He alleged that the defendant had seized the money earned by the deceased and that she had been killed for a dowry.

Canceling the advance bond granted to Agarwal and his family members, the court led by Judge Chandrachud said: “The FIR contains specific allegations against the defendant, beginning with the October 2017 incident (when the girl was severely beaten If such an incident, as reported by the deceased to the police on October 1, 2017, did take place, which led her to suffer injuries that were examined at the Government Hospital, is a matter of investigation. How could the Judge have concluded Unique to the HC – in the face of specific allegations in the FIR and the Sessions Judge’s reference to monetary transactions – that the prima facie FIR has been “designed to implicate the accused” defies any reasonable explanation. ”

“The conjectures contained in the reasons recorded by the HC are not based on the materials with which he was confronted. The HC’s observation that no specific role in the FIR is assigned to the defendant is based on a misinterpretation of the FIR. All of it. the HC’s approach is flawed. It is contrary to the record and, as we will explain now, contrary to the established principles of the law that govern the exercise of discretion over the granting of advance bail in a case involving the alleged commission of a serious offense, “he said.

Turning attention to the investigation carried out so far in the case, the CS said: “The investigation of the UP Police in the present case leaves much to be desired. We already extracted in the previous part of this sentence, the content of the reply”. Affidavit filed on behalf of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Agra. The content of the counter-affidavit presents a substantial divergence from the content of the charge sheet filed on November 5, 2020. ”

Frowning at the suicide note that the police leaked to the press, the court said: “The investigating officer has a duty to investigate when they are informed of the commission of a recognizable crime. Unfortunately, this role is being compromised by the way targeted leaks occur in the public sphere … That said, we prima facie reject the suggestion that the FIR had not doubted or referenced the suicide note, despite its publication in the media.

Acceding to Mangla’s request for an independent investigation given the influence of the Agarwal family in Agra, the court said: “Taking into account the circumstances that have arisen in the file, which have been noted in the previous part of the sentence, they believe that it is necessary to entrust a more in-depth investigation of the case to the IWC in exercise of the powers of this Court by virtue of Article 142 of the Constitution. ”

