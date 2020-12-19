India Top Headlines

Rlys expects passenger cargo to increase by 50% in 10 years | India News

NEW DELHI: The number of passengers traveling by train is likely to increase by 50% in the next 10 years, while freight cargo is likely to increase by 300% by 2031, according to projected estimates in the draft of the National Railways Plan published on Friday. The plan also proposes eliminating waiting lists on passenger trains by increasing train services.

According to the document, the railways would require around 38 lakh crore rupees of investment in the sector to increase infrastructure, rolling stock and other facilities. The plan includes three new exclusive freight corridors, seven new bullet train corridors, laying of new lines and a series of projects to improve the existing network.

“The document has been placed in the public domain for your consultation. We will finalize it at the end of January. The plan has been prepared to meet demand until 2051, ”said Rail Board CEO and President VK Yadav. In 2018, a total of 8 billion passengers traveled by train and the preliminary plan has estimated that this will touch 12 billion by 2031 and 19.2 billion by 2051. Similarly, the annual freight load, which was Around 1.2 billion tons in 2018, it is estimated to touch 3.5 billion tons by 2031. “Our goal is to increase the modal share of freight by train to 45% in the next 10 years from the current 27%,” Yadav said. .

Full report at www.toi.in

Reference page