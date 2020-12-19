Quota policy is not intended to deny merit, says Supreme Court

India

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled against the “communal reserve” idea, saying the quota policy is not intended to deny job opportunities to worthy candidates just because they belong to reserved categories.

A bank headed by Judge Uday Lalit ruled that, subject to the benefits of allowable quotas, any method of filling the seats must focus on merit and must allow meritorious candidates, regardless of their category and caste. He said that the contest in the open category must be purely on merit.

The bone of contention was the way in which vacancies in special classes for police positions in Uttar Pradesh would be filled. With the policy that all male candidates scoring above the limits for the overall category will be selected, the same rule does not apply to women.