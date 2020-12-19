prime-minister-modi-and-cm-sawant-greet-the-people-of-goa-on-the-state-liberation-day

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Goa on Saturday on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the coastal state. “On the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day, greetings and best wishes to my sisters and brothers from Goa. We proudly remember the bravery of those who worked hard to liberate Goa. Praying for the continued progress of the state in the coming years, ”the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, on Friday had wished the people of Goa on the occasion. “On this auspicious occasion of Goa Liberation Day, I extend my best wishes to the people of Goa. Indeed, it is an extraordinary day in the history of Goa, as the state freed itself from 450 years of Portuguese rule, ”Sawant said in a video message.

“Our freedom fighters fought hard, sacrificed their lives to allow future generations of Goa to live in peace and happiness. The state has experienced ups and downs since then. Socially, economically, however, they have stood firm, shining like a star, clinging to their cultural heritage, “said the prime minister. “As we commemorate the sixtieth year of your Liberation, let us work together for the betterment of the State. Let us be determined to keep it clean and green, sustainable and a peace loving place. Happy Goa Liberation Day everyone, ”he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Panaji on Saturday and Sunday to participate in the start of the Goa Liberation Day celebrations, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement released on Friday.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year in India and marks the day that the Indian armed forces liberated Goa in 1961 after 450 years of Portuguese rule. The state government organized a special event in Panaji on Saturday night to mark Goa’s 60th Liberation Day, which will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a two-day visit to Goa starting Saturday.