LIVE Updates From Farmers’ Protest: New Farm Laws Didn’t Come Overnight – Prime Minister Modi Says Ready To Speak With ‘Heads Bowed, Hands Together’

Farmers ‘agitation against the three controversial farm laws went into effect on Saturday 24 as the impasse between the government and farmers’ unions continues. Amid the current stalemate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Madhya Pradesh farmers virtually on Friday in ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’, which was broadcast on television in 23,000 villages across the country and in all Madhya Pradesh district headquarters. During the hour-long speech, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to the well-being of farmers and explained how the three agricultural laws are a step towards improving the lives of farmers.

Towards the conclusion of his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that the welfare of farmers is the government’s top priority. “But even after all this, if our farmers have any concerns, we will bow our heads in front of them and listen to what they have to say. Your benefit is our top priority, ”he said at the conclusion of his speech.

In response to Prime Minister Modi’s speech to Madhya Pradesh farmers, a statement from the All India Coordination Committee Kisan Sangharsh said: “The Prime Minister has launched an open attack on Indian farmers claiming they are linked to parties of opposition. Instead of addressing the issue of repeal of the three agricultural laws that erode farmers’ control over land and agriculture and establish multinationals and large companies to grow in agriculture, it has been reduced to a party leader, undermining your role as a responsible executive. head of the country, he is expected to solve the problems. “

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in an interview with PTI on Friday, said the government is hopeful to resolve the farmers’ turmoil before the new year and continues its informal dialogue with various groups to ease the crisis. He also stated that the government is ready to give a written guarantee that the minimum support price (MSP) and the mandi system will continue.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for more than three weeks. Several protesting leaders have threatened to escalate their agitation and have said they are prepared to celebrate Republic Day next year with their own tractor rally on the Delhi borders.

The government should solve the farmers’ problem, not the Supreme Court: AIKS

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) said on Friday that the problem of ongoing farmers’ protests against three new agricultural laws should be resolved by the government and not by the Supreme Court. The AIKS, a key member of the “Samyukta Kisan Morcha” leading the “Dilli Chalo” agitation against the three farm laws, claimed that no farmer organization approached the court in the first place and asked for its intervention in the matter.