India reports 25,152 new cases of Covid-19, 347 deaths in 24 hours

Opinion

India recorded 25,152 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 347 related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its count to more than 10 million, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning. The number of cases in the country increased to 1,00,04,599, the death toll increased to 145,136, and so far there are 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease.

According to data from the Ministry of Health at 8 am, 9,550,712 people have recovered from respiratory disease with 29,885 new discharges between Friday and Saturday morning across the country. However, the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped further to 1.45 percent. There are 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country, constituting 3.08 percent of total cases, according to the data.

Additional cases in the past 24 hours have fallen from a high of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The pandemic has infected almost 1% of the more than 1.3 billion people in India, surpassed by the most affected United States.

According to the Health Ministry, India had reported 22,889 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 338 deaths on Friday.

India has added 1 million cases in almost a month, while the total number of recoveries increased to 9.55 million. The country’s Covid-19 count had passed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23, and 4 million on September 5. It went from 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11. 8 million on October 29 and surpassed 9 million on November 20.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,00,90,514 coronavirus samples have been analyzed as of December 19, 11,71,868 of them on Friday.