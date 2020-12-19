India Top Headlines

India Exceeds Bleak Milestone of 1 Cr Covid-19 Cases with 25,152 Infections Added; 347 more die | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s number of Covid-19 cases surpassed the dismal one crore mark on Saturday, adding 10 lakh of cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries rose to 95.50 lakh, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.

The country’s Covid-19 case count had passed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.

It passed 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and exceeded 90 lakh on November 20.

Data from the Ministry of Health updated at 8 a.m. Saturday showed that the total number of cases rose to 1,00,04,599, and the death toll to 1,45,136, with the virus claiming 347 more lives in a span of 24 hours.

However, the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped further to 1.45 percent.

There are 3.08,751 active cases in the country, which constitutes 3.08 percent of the total cases, according to the data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 16,00,90,514 coronavirus samples have been analyzed as of December 19, 11,71,868 of them on Friday.

