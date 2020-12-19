India Top Headlines

How the policy on farmers’ protest in Punjab is developing between Arvind Kejriwal, Congress and SAD | India News

NEW DELHI: As farmers protest on the Delhi borders for the past three weeks, politics over their agitation is unfolding in Punjab. The three main political parties – the ruling Congress, Delhi’s main opposition minister Arvind Kejriwal, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – are fighting each other.

The main reason behind this fight between Congress, AAP and SAD is that the farmer agitation is being led and dominated by Punjab farmers. The three parties are seen to outdo each other in an attempt to be seen as the best supporters of the farmers.

The second reason is that power in Punjab has generally been shifting between Congress and the SAD-BJP combination for the past few years. However, AAP made a surprise entry into the state’s electoral politics in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by winning four of the 13 seats in the state.

In the 2017 Punjab assembly elections, it won 20 out of 117 seats, coming in a distant second to Congress, which won 77 seats. With the SAD-BJP combination winning 18 seats, two seats less than AAP, the status of the main opposition party passed to Kejriwal’s party.

It’s no wonder that both Congress and SAD are attacking AAP, as they feel threatened by the latter, which appears to have the potential to take a larger share of the political pie.

Both Congress and SAD have strongly criticized Kejriwal since he broke farm laws during the Delhi assembly session on Thursday to show his anguish over the Acts and extend his support for farmers.

On the same Thursday, SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticized Kejriwal. She accused him of indulging in “cheap theater.” He noted that the AAP government in Delhi was one of the first to notify one of the core laws related to agriculture.

In a statement, he said that although Kejriwal was known as a “dramebaaz”, this time he had indulged in “cheap theatricals” and “unprecedented hypocrisy” by breaking the same laws in the Delhi assembly, one of which he had notified in November. 2. 3.

On Friday, it was Congress’s turn to attack both Kejriwal and SAD. Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh mocked Kejriwal, calling it “great fraud” and the act of breaking copies of agricultural laws as double standards.

Singh called Kejriwal’s act “theatrical” as the Delhi government had passed the “black agricultural laws” by notifying one of them last month. “Party leader Aam Aadmi is indulging in petty politics now,” he said.

“This shows that Kejriwal and the AAP have a different face for the people, with totally opposite intentions hidden within,” Singh said.

Singh claimed that both AAP and SAD were “a group of hypocrites whose double standards in farm laws had exposed their lack of commitment to farmers.”

