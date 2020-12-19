Hindustan Times News Updates: PM Modi to deliver the keynote address on Assocham foundation week at 10.30am and all the latest news

Opinion

PM Modi to deliver a keynote speech at Assocham foundation week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the ongoing founding week of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) on Saturday at 10.30am via video conference. read more

Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: everything you need to know

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata early Saturday morning for a two-day visit to take stock of the affairs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections that they will be held in the eastern state next year. read more

The spread of the 10 million cases of Covid-19 in India

The number of people confirmed as infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India surpassed the 10 million mark on Friday, about 10 months after the pandemic began to spread in the country. Confirmed cases have been reported in nearly every state, but are largely concentrated in a select few districts. read more

MSP only protection against real risks for farmers, according to new study

Farmers in fully regulated farmers markets in Punjab got 30% more price for their produce in 2018-19 than those in fully unregulated markets in Bihar and partially regulated markets in Odisha, a study of farmers markets found in three states, which rate the minimum price support (MSP) as the only risk management instrument available to farmers. read more

Sara Ali Khan Adds Chic Touch To Rs 53k High Heeled Denim Blouse And Skirt

Adding a chic touch to a denim outfit can be a bit tricky, but that’s not the case with Sara Ali Khan. The Kedarnath actress is known for her quirky yet stylish costume selections and that’s exactly what she’s been serving us up during promotional events for her next film. read more

Happy birthday Ankita Lokhande: video dance to romance in the snow, her cutest moments with her boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande never stops shedding love on her boyfriend Vicky Jain on social media. She often shares cute posts for him, calling him her ‘soul mate’ and thanking her lucky stars for finding someone like him. You usually add the ViAnk hashtag, a combination of their names, to the end of these posts. read more

Steve Smith falls in love with R. Ashwin’s outright trap

Talk about instant impact. That was R Ashwin pocketing the most ground in the game, Steve Smith, with the sixth ball of his first over of the game. It was a classic cunning; Ashwin lured Smith into error, causing the Australian collapse that set up an exciting day on the field for India. read more

Parents’ note to neighbors on how to train baby to sleep sparks debate on Twitter

Training a baby to sleep is not an easy task and can leave parents exhausted. Additionally, it can also be difficult for the next door neighbors. Knowing this, the parents of a four-month-old baby who were about to start the process wrote a note to the neighbors. read more

‘Cong will elect boss soon, 99.99% think it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala

Congressional leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party chairman will be elected soon. During a press conference, Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead the congress. He claimed that 99.9 percent of the people, including himself, want the party’s leader, Rahul Gandhi, to be elected party chairman. Watch