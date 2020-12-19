India Top Headlines

Center, Bengal, hold video conference, continue to train more than 3 IPS officers | India News

CALCUTTA / NEW DELHI: The Center has rejected the West Bengal government’s objections to the release of three IPS officers from the state cadre to the central delegation, prompting the state to take action as well. An hour-long video conference held on Friday evening between senior MHA officials and Bengal’s Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and the state’s chief police officer, Virendra, saw both sides remain in their respective positions. , raising the specter of a protracted administrative battle of nerves in the state-linked elections.

Senior Bengal government officials have already indicated that the state can move the Supreme Court if it has no other choice. The Bengal government also received support from two different parties on Friday. Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned “the Center’s flagrant interference in the Bengal administration.” The president of the state Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, also criticized the BJP’s attempts to interfere in the affairs of a state. During Friday’s video conference, MHA officials told top state officials that there should be no security lapse for VIPs in the state. The movement of important personalities would now increase in Bengal and the state should take all necessary measures, they said. The sources said that the Interior Ministry is interested in the officers being relieved in order to correct responsibility for what it considers a “serious error” in the security coverage of the president of a national party.

Reference page