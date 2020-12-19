BJP’s Babul Supriyo Says Entrance Shouldn’t Be Open To Everyone

Opinion

Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state said TMC rebels may not be welcome in the party, days after several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs resigned from the party.

“What my top bosses decide is something different, but I will do my best with all my strength and honesty to ensure that NO #TMC leader who tormented, tortured (both physically and mentally) my base BJP colleagues in Asansol, “I don’t have a BJP entry,” union minister Babul Supriyo said in a post on social media, without naming anyone.

Agnimitra Paul, president of BJP Mahila Morcha in the state, also echoed Supriyo, but said that the BJP’s top leadership would make the final decision.

Barrackpore MLA, Shilbhadra Datta and Kanthi North lawmaker Banashree Maiti resigned on Friday, while TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari left the match on Thursday.

Former Minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee also announced on Friday that he would leave the party and join the BJP. “Suvendu Adhikari is my leader. I will join the BJP with him, ”Mukherjee said.

However, in Bishnupur in Bankura district, some BJP workers organized a protest and launched slogans against Mukherjee. “… when we learned that he might join, we informed the state leaders that the people of Bishnupur are upset with the news,” said Konai Dutta, leader of the BJP.