Why the President of West Bengal rejected the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari | India News

NEW DELHI: West Bengal President Biman Banerjee on Friday rejected the resignation of rebel leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Suvendu Adhikari, as a member of the MLA. The movement appears to be aimed at achieving two goals, and both opposite.

Adhikari resigned as the MLA of the Nandigram constituency on December 16. There is much speculation that he could join the BJP in the presence of Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, who will visit East Midnapore in the state on Saturday.

The speaker from West Bengal rejected Adhikari’s resignation on the grounds that it did not comply with the provisions of the Constitution and the House rules. He would have preferred that the rebel leader deliver the letter of resignation to him in person.

The West Bengal speaker’s first intention appears to be to delay Adhikari’s resignation. The additional time can be used by Supreme TMC and West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to placate Adhikari.

Banerjee has been trying to appease Adhikari for a long time. She has sent several emissaries in the past, including political strategist Prashant Kishor to pacify the disgruntled leader. However, so far it has not been successful.

He may make one last effort to placate Adhikari until the speaker formally accepts his resignation.

If Mamata Banerjee had wanted to, she could have suspended or expelled Adhikari from the party last month. A sulking Adhikari has given him enough opportunities to take action against her.

He had stopped holding public meetings under the TMC banner a long time ago. He had also been attacking the party leadership.

On November 26, he resigned as chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commission (HRBC). The next day he resigned as Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet minister. On December 16, he resigned from the West Bengal assembly as an MLA. And finally, on December 17, he resigned as a senior member of the TMC.

However, during all this time, Mamata Banerjee did not take any action against him. In contrast, she had expelled Mukul Roy, now a prominent face in the state BJP, from the party in September 2017, right after he announced that he would resign as a deputy for Rajya Sabha and the party.

Mamata may be avoiding taking action against Adhikari as well because the latter would gain the sympathy of the public. This would go against Mamata and the TMC, as Adhikari enjoys massive influence with a strong mass base in the Nandigram constituency and the East Medinipur district. He was the face of the 2007 Nandigram movement that catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power and pulled the curtain down on the 34-year-old CPI (M) rule in the state.

The second reason the West Bengal spokesman rejected Adhikari’s resignation may be to prevent him from joining the BJP, even temporarily. He has asked the dissident leader of the TMC to appear before him personally in his chamber on December 21 to present his presentation on the matter.

The speaker can disqualify Adhikari from the assembly if he joins the BJP on Saturday without formally resigning from the TMC and the house.

This would also be embarrassing for Adhikari and the BJP.

Adhikari can challenge the speaker’s move in court later. But for the moment, joining the BJP may turn into a controversy, which neither Adhikari nor the BJP would like to see happen for now.

