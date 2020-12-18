West Bengal President Rejects Resignation of TMC Rebel Suvendu Adhikari | India News

India Top Headlines

Suvendu

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Friday that he does not accept the resignation of the TMC rebel leader.Adhikari due to procedural flaws. Banerjee asked Adhikari to meet with him on Monday.Notably, Adhikari formally submitted his resignation to the head of the party and West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. He has also resigned from the state Legislative Assembly. There is also speculation that he could join the BJP.“I have examined the letter and found that the date is not specified in it. I had not been informed that his resignation (Suvendu Adhikari) is voluntary and genuine. So it is not possible to accept it. I asked him to appear before me on December 21.” said the speaker.The event comes hours after three major departures in 24 hours by the ruling Bengal party, deepening the crisis for the party led by Mamata Banerjee before the elections that are four months away.In her resignation letter, addressed to the head of the West Bengal party and CM, Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities provided to her.“I am writing to submit my resignation as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress, as well as all other positions I hold in the party and its associated bodies with immediate effect. I am grateful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been provided for me. and I will always cherish my time as a party member, “he wrote.

In reaction to Suvendu’s departure, the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said: “People who will not receive a fine will leave.”

Adhikari has also written to the Governor of the World Bank, Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting his intervention to dissuade the police and administrative apparatus from implicating him and his followers in criminal cases.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari had also resigned as chairman of the board of directors of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. He has also resigned as TMC Chairman of the Paschim Bardhaman District.

“An hour after leaving the post of administrator, my office was ransacked on instructions from Kolkata. Now it is not possible for me to stay with them. I have resigned from the post of party district head,” TMC MLA Tiwari said. .

(with contributions from agencies)