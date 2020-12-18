India Top Headlines

We believe in community harmony: Mamata | India News

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that it is our duty to protect the rights of people of all religions, communities, castes and creeds.

In a tweet, he said: “Today is #MinorityRightsDay. India is the land of unity in diversity, and it is our duty to protect the rights of people of all religions, communities, castes and creeds. We believe in communal harmony. strength. Divided we fall. ”

The prime minister said that the West Bengal government runs the ‘Aikyashree’ scheme to provide scholarships to minority students.

“Since 2011, scholarships of Rs 2.03 million worth Rs 5,657 million have been provided to minority students, the highest in the country,” he tweeted.

The Aikyashree scheme offers scholarships to students belonging to the minority community of economically poor origin. It also trains students for various competitive exams and training programs to develop and improve their skills.

Times of India