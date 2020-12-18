Voiceless BJP and Cong leaders, only BJD can fight for Odisha’s interests: Naveen Patnaik

Opinion

Even as the Trinamool Congress in neighboring Bengal faces massive challenges from the BJP ahead of next year’s assembly elections, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday invoked regionalism while launching an attack on BJP leaders. and Congress accusing them of being controlled remotely by their Central. leadership.

Addressing the first meeting of the executive body of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, the youth wing of the party through the virtual route, Patnaik said that only a regional party can fight for the interests of the state.

“The congressional government in the state was remotely controlled from Delhi. BJP governments in other states also follow the lead of national leadership. National parties are obliged to commit to the distinctive requirements of a state for profit in the broader national context. State leaders of national parties do not have a voice to insist on the protection of our unique heritage nor do they intend to do so in a centralized and hierarchical national party structure. BJD is the only regional party that is working hard to preserve and promote Odisha’s unique identity, ”said Patnaik.

“We are not a drop in the ocean, we are the ocean. Remember my words! Only a regional party will do justice to the aspirations of the youth and preserve the unique identity of the state. Otherwise, the constituent national parties will turn you into a tiny drop in their vast ocean, ”he said, alluding to the massive poaching of TMC leaders by the BJP in Bengal.

Patnaik said that for Odias the Odia language was more important than Hindi. “Mahanadi is more sacred than any other river, Odissi music is a classical art form, Kosali and Ho are dominant languages, the rich diversity of our tribal population is our pride and the Sambalpuri handloom is world class. Our mineral wealth is abundant and incomparable. The diversity and richness of tribal culture is our strength. All this does not matter to a national party or its branches in the states, ”he said.

Patnaik said that the main objective of the national parties is to win the elections and have the power to form a government in the Center. “They (national party leaders) basically have to impress the national leadership so that they can get crucial posts or become ministers. State leaders of national parties do not have the voice to insist on the protection of our unique heritage nor do they intend to do so in a centralized hierarchical structure of national parties, ”said the CM.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Patnaik said his government has been urging the Center for ‘Special Status’ status for Odisha, as the state faces natural disasters every year, “Both national parties, the BJP and Congress had kept Special Category Status as their point in the 2019 general election manifesto. But as always, they conveniently forgot after the polls. On the other hand, BJD will continue to fight for it and will continue to remind national parties about their stepmother treatment of Odisha. The very purpose of forming a separate state is to preserve, protect our unique identity and continue to fight for the people of Odisha, ”said Patnaik.

BJP in its reaction said that the prime minister’s tirade showed that BJD has no agenda to develop the state. “Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is working hard to ensure the development of Odisha and the voice of the state is now heard in Delhi. The Center had suggested resolving the Mahanadi issue through friendly discussions. But BJD is resorting to agitation and has no intention of protecting the interests of the state. After the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, Odisha has been getting what it deserves, which was not possible during the UPA regime, ”said Golak Mohapatra, high-ranking BJP leader.

Odisha Pradesh Congressional Committee Chairman Niranjan Patnaik said that Patnaik’s speech was to minimize speculation about the BJD-BJP nexus. “BJD is trying to show that it does not support the ideology of the BJP by raking in the Center’s stepmother treatment just to save its own image before the people,” he said.