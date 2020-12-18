‘Unity Sphere’, technology park in India’s new garden plan

Opinion

The New India Garden or Nav Bharat Udyan proposed to be built on the bank of the Yamuna River as part of the Center’s plan to extend the Central View axis from the Gateway of India until the river will host a “sunflower plaza”, a “Growth Square” representing all the states and UT of India, a “sphere of unity”, a “techno dome”, an open air theater and a labyrinth showing the “journey of India”, plus a “iconic structure” as the new symbol of the capital, according to a presentation by the Central Department of Public Works (CPWD), reviewed by HT.

The Nav Bharat Udyan will also have an entrance inspired by the Martand Sun Temple, whose famous ruins are located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The complex is being built as part of the Central Vista remodeling project. The Nav Bharat Udyan will be located on 20.22 acres on the western bank of the Yamuna. It is expected to be released to the public on August 15, 2022, when India turns 75.

A government official familiar with the plans said the garden will be iconic, represent the values ​​of a new India and can be experienced through high technology. “At the front door we will have a digital layer, where you can pair your smart watch and go through various levels of the complex. After entry, you will see the ‘sphere of unity’ where ‘India @ 75’ is inscribed in different languages. The bronze sphere will be mounted on a ‘mandal’, then it will pass through the ‘walkway of milestones’ that represents each year of Independence with its most important achievements highlighted. “

The government announced in November that the length of the Vista Central axis running from Rashtrapati Bhawan, through the North and South Blocks, over Rajpath and up to the India Gate, would be doubled from 2.9 km to 6.3 km. km, to the river bank.

“In the center is Sunflower Plaza, where the iconic tower or structure is being planned, a new symbol of the Capital. This falls on the axis of the Central View. Alongside this there will be a ‘growth plaza’ with 36 columns representing each state and UT of India. There will also be a maze that will describe the ‘journey of India’, focusing on the past, the present and the future: who we were, we are and what we aspire to be as a nation ”, added the official.

On November 12, the Central Department of Public Works (CPWD) announced a design competition to build an “iconic structure” on the bank of the Yamuna River as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project to commemorate 75 years of independence. A total of 98 works have been received from which the final design will be chosen.

CPWD’s proposal dated November 12 said that the structure thus constructed should “realize the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-sufficient India), which symbolizes the emerging new India with equitable growth opportunities, rooted in the values ​​of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas (with all for the progress of all and in which everyone trusts (one of the slogans of the government) and represents the aspiration of a clean India, free of poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and castes ”.

CPWD’s proposal mandated that only that material and technology be used to build the structure that would endure as “the Ashoka edicts, the Iron Pillar at the Qutub Minar complex, etc.” This was in reference to a competition called by CPWD to design the “iconic structure”.

“The structure must have an iconic design and represent the national capital. For example, the British-erected India Gate in Central View in the early 20th century prominently signifies Delhi. The proposed iconic structure being built in independent India should now become a new symbol of the national capital, ”said CPWD’s proposal.

The Central Vista redevelopment plan, run by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, also involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project It is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Meanwhile, Center has also been downsized by five construction companies for the next phase of the Central Vista redevelopment project: the redevelopment and restructuring of Central Vista Avenue, which includes most of the Rajpath stretch and the row of government offices that are parallel to HT reported on December 14.

Work on the project’s second phase comes at a time when the high court last week ordered the Center to immediately halt all construction and ancillary activities in the historically significant Central View area of ​​New Delhi, where a new Parliament, Central Secretariat and union ministries. The construction of offices is planned. The Supreme Court allowed the government to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony on December 10 and paperwork.