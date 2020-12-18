India Top Headlines

TMC pursues a vindictive policy against political opponents: Mukul Roy | India News

CALCUTTA: BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy on Friday blamed the Trinamool Congress for slapping multiple false cases against Saffron party leaders who had previously resigned from TMC and accused him of pursuing revengeful policies against political opponents. Roy told reporters here that when he or Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh were in TMC’s fold there were no cases against him.

“But since Arjun and I joined BJP, 55 cases have been struck against me and more than 65 against him (Singh). Arjun’s son has also been charged with false cases after he joined politics,” he said. Roy to reporters here.

“This (TMC) is a vengeful government that will be defeated in the next assembly elections,” he said.

Singh was present at the interaction.

To a question, Roy welcomed Friday’s Supreme Court order granting interim protection to five BJP leaders, including himself, Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, in criminal cases brought against him in West Bengal, and ordering the state police not to take any enforcement action.

“We salute the order of the Supreme Court, we know that the truth will prevail,” he said.

Welcoming several members of the Paschim Medinipur district panchayat who switched from TMC to BJP, Roy said that many of them belong to the minority community. “It shows that people of different communities and religions are coming together in Bengal under the BJP to overthrow the anti-democratic government of TMC.”

He claimed that the ruling TMC will not be able to secure more than 100 of the 295 total seats in the 2021 state elections with its leaders at different levels and common activists leaving the party en masse.

However, he declined to comment on whether Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta, who resigned from TMC on Friday, will join BJP.

When asked to comment on the reservations expressed by Asansol deputy and Union Minister Babul Supriyo about the incorporation of TMC MLA and the former head of the Municipal Corporation of Asansol to the BJP, Roy wondered why the media of The communication highlighted such issues and implied that they were not serious.

