The Digvijaya and Kamal Nath regimes were the most corrupt: Interior Minister of Parliament

Opinion

Madhya Pradesh Interior Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday that the Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath governments in the state were the most corrupt.

“The state governments that were under the rule of former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath were the most corrupt. Many reports had said the same thing, “said the minister at a press conference.

Speaking about the impact of the Naxals on the state, he noted that during his tenure the group’s activities have been reduced.

During Digvijaya Singh’s tenure, Congress was unable to prevent Naxal attacks. Such attacks had increased in his regime. We will not allow any of your activities to be successful. I call on all citizens not to worry, “he added.

Reacting to the ongoing farmer protest, he said: “The tukde tukde gang is conducting campaigns based only on apprehensions. First of all, they protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and now these agricultural laws. This gang will not be successful. “

Speaking about the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, he stated: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee runs coal mafias, drug mafias and poll mafias in the state. I hope I am no longer the chief minister of the state.

He claimed that the government of Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan only follows the Constitution and nothing else.