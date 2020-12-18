Surjewala’s comment annoys the letter-writing section of Congress

Opinion

A section of dissidents in Congress was upset on Friday night by statements by the party’s general secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, that there were no problems with the rebels after the party started the organizational election process, a lawsuit. key to 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August.

Some of the dissidents, including Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan, met at the Leader of the Opposition at Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence to decide whether they would attend Saturday’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

“If there are no problems, then why did they call us for the meeting. Also, if you want to discuss any other topic under the sun and not deliberate on our key demands for the reactivation of the party, what is the purpose of this meeting? asked one of the dissidents who refused to be identified. “Now we will have to decide whether or not to attend tomorrow’s meeting,” he added.