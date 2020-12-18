India Top Headlines

Supreme Court Issues Notice to Comedian Kunal Kamra Regarding Declarations of Respect | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to comedian Kunal Kamra of three contempt petitions accusing him of posting “stubborn” tweets against the Supreme Court.

The court said you don’t need to appear in person to answer the contempt charges. AG KK Venugopal had consented to filing contempt allegations against Kamra.

The pleas had been brought before a court on Thursday headed by Judge Ashok Bhushan, who heard submissions by lawyer Nishant R Katneshwarkar, who appeared by one of the petitioners, and claimed that Kamra had posted several scandalous tweets for the judiciary.

“All these tweets are outrageous and we had asked for the consent of the attorney general,” Katneshwarkar told the court, which also included Justices RS Reddy and MR Shah.

The consent of the attorney general or attorney general is required under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971 to initiate contempt proceedings against a person.

The attorney general had consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying that the tweets are in “bad taste” and that it is time for people to understand that blatantly attacking the supreme court will attract punishment under of the Law of Contempt of Courts of 1972.

One of the petitions was filed by law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar and others, who claimed that Kamra had started tweeting on November 11, as the high court heard journalist Arnab Goswami’s appeal against the Bombay High Court order that rejected his provisional guilty plea. bail in a suicide complicity case in 2018.

The statement alleges that after the high court granted Goswami provisional bond on November 11, Kamra “re-posted several tweets and thus scandalized” the high court and “further reduced” his authority.

