Sikh Violence for Justice: NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 10 Terrorists | India News
NEW DELHI: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 10 defendants, including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a special NIA court in Mohali in connection with a case involving group violence Secessionist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
According to the NIA, the charge sheet was filed against Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Singh, in addition to Pannun.
The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for charges related to criminal conspiracy and sedition.
The case concerns a series of acts of violence, including the arson in Punjab during 2017-18, the conduct of propaganda activities, both online and on the ground, in support of the SFJ and Referendum-2020, demanding a Sikh state.
“These acts were committed by a band of radicalized Sikh youth under the direction and financial assistance of SFJ manipulators located abroad as part of a conspiracy organized by the defendants to launch a concerted secessionist campaign for the creation of Khalistan.” the NIA said in a statement.
This case was initially registered by the Punjab Police in Sultanwind, Amritsar, on October 19, 2018, and was subsequently re-registered by the NIA on April 5, 2020.
“The investigation of the case has revealed that the SFJ has launched a relentless campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube channels and various websites to spread sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India,” said a statement.
“These social media accounts are being used to radicalize impressionable youth and generate enmity on the grounds of region and religion. The investigation has also clearly established that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun radicalized and recruited the other defendants into SFJ, an organization declared an “illegal Association” under the UAPA, “he added.
According to the NIA, the charge sheet was filed against Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Singh, in addition to Pannun.
The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for charges related to criminal conspiracy and sedition.
The case concerns a series of acts of violence, including the arson in Punjab during 2017-18, the conduct of propaganda activities, both online and on the ground, in support of the SFJ and Referendum-2020, demanding a Sikh state.
“These acts were committed by a band of radicalized Sikh youth under the direction and financial assistance of SFJ manipulators located abroad as part of a conspiracy organized by the defendants to launch a concerted secessionist campaign for the creation of Khalistan.” the NIA said in a statement.
This case was initially registered by the Punjab Police in Sultanwind, Amritsar, on October 19, 2018, and was subsequently re-registered by the NIA on April 5, 2020.
“The investigation of the case has revealed that the SFJ has launched a relentless campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube channels and various websites to spread sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India,” said a statement.
“These social media accounts are being used to radicalize impressionable youth and generate enmity on the grounds of region and religion. The investigation has also clearly established that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun radicalized and recruited the other defendants into SFJ, an organization declared an “illegal Association” under the UAPA, “he added.