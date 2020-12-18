Quad Officials Meet Virtually, Discuss Ways of Cooperation to Counter Disinformation, Covid Response | India News
NEW DELHI: Senior officials from the United States, Australia, India and Japan met virtually today as part of the Quad’s regular consultations to promote a “free, open and inclusive” Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement released by the United States. . State Department.
The four nations discussed “practical ways” to cooperate to counter misinformation, “strengthen” the resilience of the supply chain and coordinate efforts to support countries vulnerable to malicious and coercive economic actions in the Indo-Pacific region. .
Officials also explored opportunities for the Quad’s future engagement in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, coordinating efforts on Covid-19 response and vaccines, and expanding coordination in multilateral forums, including the United Nations and related organizations. .
The meeting between the officials comes after the foreign ministers of four Indo-Pacific nations: India, the United States, Japan and Australia met in Tokyo on October 6, 2020, which was aimed at countering China’s growing assertiveness in the region.
The meeting had elicited an angry response from the Chinese at the time, in which Beijing warned the four nations not to form “exclusive cliques” that threaten the interests of third parties.
