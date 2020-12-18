PM Modi will address the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on December 27 | India News

India Top Headlines

How would you summarize last year? What are you looking forward to the most in 2021? Share this and more on the fi… https://t.co/Htuuno4VTT – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1608267791000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on December 27.“How would you sum up the past year? What are you looking forward to the most in 2021? Share this and more at the final Mann Ki Baat 2020 on December 27. Write to MyGov, the NaMo app or record your message at 1800-11 -7800, “PM Modi tweeted.

In the 71st edition of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, emphasizing a strong, vibrant and active alumni network, PM Modi had urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with students. ex student.

The Prime Minister said that a strong, vibrant and active alumni network is needed, not just in the big colleges and universities, but also in the schools of our villages.

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio show to the nation, broadcast on the last Sunday of each month.