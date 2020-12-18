India Top Headlines

Pakistani reports of attacks on UN vehicles by Indian troops are “completely false”: Sources | India News

NEW DELHI: Reports emerging from the Pakistani side of attacks on UN vehicles by Indian troops along the Line of Control are completely false, unfounded and in fact incorrect, official sources said on Friday.

The response came following allegations by the Pakistani Army that Indian troops attacked a United Nations Military Observer (UNMO) vehicle in the Chirikot sector along the LoC.

Sources said there were no layoffs from the Indian side in that sector on Friday. Since the movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question of such shooting does not arise, the sources said, adding that the accusations are unfounded.

“The reports emerging from the Pakistani side of attacks on UN vehicles are completely false and in fact incorrect,” said a source.

On the other hand, military sources also rejected the accusation of the Pakistani Army. “The reports of attacks on United Nations vehicles are not true,” said a military source.

Times of India