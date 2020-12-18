new-china-highway-cuts-travel-time-to-karakoram-pass-and-raises-red-flags-in-delhi

Opinion

Satellite imagery and communications interceptions along the 3,488-kilometer Royal Line of Control (LAC) show that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is carrying out a major improvement of road and building infrastructure in the passage of Karakoram and Aksai Chin to increase military capabilities and capacity against India. .

It is quite evident, from the available surveillance data, to conclude that despite Beijing’s verbal commitments to mutual military separation and de-escalation of the friction point in Ladakh LAC, the PLA has no intention of withdrawing troops or equipment from the area.

While the government is silent on the developments, the number of military vehicles and troop cabins has increased throughout the 597 km of Ladakh LAC with a series of recent excavations indicating that the PLA is prepared for a long haul with the indian army.

Indian officials said that what was of great concern was that China had built an 8 to 10 meter wide alternative road to the Karakoram pass that would shorten the distance to the strategic gateway to the Daulet Beg Oldi sector by two hours. .

“Almost all kutcha (metal-free) roads have been paved in the Aksai Chin area with the axis widened for larger vehicles carrying heavy equipment,” said a senior military commander.

Chinese infrastructure activity has also increased in depth areas with a new logistics depot that will have an underground oil and petroleum storage facility at Golmud. The new deposit is almost 1,000 km from LAC, but is connected to Lhasa via the Tibet railway. It will enhance the ability and capacity of the PLA to deploy to the Tibetan border with India for a long time and feed the troops in the worst case.

While there is continued activity on the Sikkim border, the new concern is the construction of two new underground facilities at the Pang Ta airbase in Arunachal Pradesh. The PLA uses underground tunnels within the mountains to house aircraft instead of explosive plumes at air bases. A similar tunnel park has been observed at Lhasa Gonggar Air Base with an increase in the number of military aircraft.

The 1962 Xinjiang military command city of Kangxiwar across the Karakoram Pass and on the banks of the Karakash River is being revived with direct road connectivity to Hotan, a critical airbase for the PLA Air Force to dominate the Restless Uyghurs and a worst-case combat operations launch pad in East Ladakh. Hotan is located 320 kilometers from Ladakh LAC.