Nepal must learn from Lanka, watch out for China: CDS | India News
NEW DELHI: Nepal should learn from other countries like Sri Lanka and stay vigilant in its dealings with China, Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, in remarks that may not sit well with the US-led government. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Kathmandu.
Noting that the “unique, deep and extensive” ties between India and Nepal have been built over centuries, Gen Rawat said: “In the current era, Nepal is also opening up to other nations, including China, on the basis of its policy. independent exterior “. .
“Here, I would like to emphasize that the goodwill of India comes without conditions. Nepal is free to exercise its options in international affairs, but it must remain vigilant and learn from some cases of Sri Lanka and other nations that have signed agreements with other countries in the region, “he added.
It was an obvious reference to the way China has indebted various Asian and African countries through infrastructure projects. India is concerned that China, with its infrastructure projects and other strategic forays into Nepal, is working against New Delhi’s interests in the country.
He stressed the need for India and Nepal to further strengthen their ties for the “peace and prosperity of the peoples of both countries, which are already inseparable.” Gen Rawat addressed the annual dialogue between the Center for Ground Warfare Studies in New Delhi and the Nepal Institute for International Cooperation and Engagement.
