More than 4.5 crore in India will be forced to migrate from their homes by 2050: report

More than 4.5 crore people will be forced to migrate from their homes in India by 2050 due to weather disasters including floods, droughts and cyclones, three times the current figures, according to a new report. In 2020, the number of displaced people in India is 1.4 million rupees, he said.

The report ‘The costs of climate inaction: Distress displacement and migration’ assessed climate-induced displacement and migration in five South Asian countries (Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) and estimates a devastating probability that more than 6 million people will be homeless and displaced by 2050 in South Asia alone.

It is based on a study carried out by the international agencies ActionAid International and Climate Action Network South Asia.

Citing figures, the report claimed that Rs 4.5 million from India will be forced to migrate from their homes in 2050 due to climate disasters.

“The political failure to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius under the Paris agreement target is already driving 18 million climate migrants from their homes in 2020,” the report said.

The report released on Friday estimates that climate migration will triple in South Asia alone, a region heavily affected by climate disasters, including floods, droughts, typhoons and cyclones.

The research was conducted by Bryan Jones, one of the authors of the inaugural Groundswell Report on Internal Climate Migration in 2018.

The report called for strong leadership and ambition from developed countries to reduce emissions and support for developing countries to adapt to climate change and recover from climate disasters. He recommended a holistic approach that places the responsibility of rich countries to provide support and urges developing countries to intensify efforts to protect people from climate impacts.

Harjeet Singh, ActionAid’s Global Climate Leader, said: “We are facing melting glaciers in Nepal, rising sea levels in India and Bangladesh, cyclones and inhospitable temperatures. Climate change is increasingly forcing people to flee their homes in search of safety and new means to support their families.

“Rich countries must take greater responsibility to reduce their emissions and help South Asian countries reduce emissions and cope with climate impacts. The human cost of inaction is too high, ”he said.

Research reveals that in all five countries, women must deal with the negative consequences of climate migration. “They are left behind to take care of household chores, agricultural activities, take care of children and the elderly, and manage livestock. Women who migrate to urban settlements are often forced to accept work in precarious environments where violations of workers’ rights abound, ”she said.

Sanjay Vashist, Director of the South Asia Climate Action Network said: “South Asia is geographically vulnerable to climate disasters and is regularly hit by floods and cyclones, but poverty and environmental injustice are also determining factors in this. climate migration crisis.

“South Asian leaders must join forces and prepare plans for the protection of displaced people. They must step up and invest in universal and effective social protection measures, resilience plans and green infrastructure to respond to the climate crisis and help those who have been forced to move, ”he said.