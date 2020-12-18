mercury-fell-lowest-in-these-places-in-india

Opinion

Winter is here with its cold and icy waves that freeze North India. The national capital of Delhi has been seeing severe drops in mercury since recent days and is projected to record colder days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The capital is not alone in seeing a massive drop in temperatures accompanied by cold waves, but most of northern India, including states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, are also experiencing strong winter waves.

IMD director Kuldeep Srivastava has said that heavy western unrest caused widespread snowfall in the western Himalayas with cold waves blowing towards the northern plains. The IMD considers a cold day in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or less and the maximum is 4.5 degrees less than normal for two consecutive days.

Meteorology officials have said strong winds from the northwest will continue to sweep across the rest of the northern plains through December 21. A small temperature rise is projected after December 21.

These are the coldest places in India today:

1. Sikar in Rajasthan was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius, while the night temperature on Mount Abu dropped to -1 degree Celsius.

2. In Delhi, the lowest temperature was recorded in the Ridge area, where the mercury dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius.

3. In Haryana and Chandigarh, Narnaul was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

4. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded the lowest temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

5. Bareily in Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest drop with 3.3 degrees Celsius low temperature.

6. Keylong in Himachal Pradesh was the coldest place on Thursday, shaking at minus 8 degrees Celsius, said MeT Shimla center director Manmohan Singh.