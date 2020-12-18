Make sure Suvendu Adhikari is not implicated in bogus cases: WB governor urges Mamata

Opinion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action so that former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who recently defected from the party and is likely to join the BJP, is not implicated in criminal cases. false.

“Please take urgent note and all the expected measures on the representation before me of the former minister Suvendu Adhikari, seeking my intervention ‘so that the police and the administrative apparatus of the state are dissuaded from involving’ him and his associated followers’ in criminal cases for political reasons motivation and vendetta ‘. Such apprehensions emanating from his longtime former partner call for retrospective reflections and correctional therapy to uphold constitutional values ​​and the rule of law, ”Dhankhar wrote to Banerjee on Thursday.

Adhikari had submitted his resignation from the MLA position on Wednesday and resigned from the party the following day. Rumor has it that he may join the BJP on Saturday at the Union Interior Minister Amit Shah’s rally.

Some other TMC leaders close to Adhikari have also expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s top leadership. While some have submitted their resignations, some have warned that they must leave the party.

“The governor can send several letters to the CM. But it is not correct to upload each and every one to social networks, ”said the minister and TMC spokesman Tapas Roy. Dhankhar has uploaded both his letter to the CM and Adhikari’s letter to him on social media.

Adhikari’s letter on Wednesday sought the intervention of Dhankhar as constitutional chief so that the police would not implicate him in politically motivated cases.

“Surely political bonhomie with the ruling party or dispensation cannot be an essential requirement to enjoy freedom and human rights, as is the current situation,” wrote Adhikari, who spent more than two decades with the TMC, in his letter to Dhankhar.