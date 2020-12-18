India’s Covid-19 Reaches 9.9 Million, Recoveries Reach 9.5 Million

Opinion

With 22,889 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 338 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s infection count has risen to 9,979,447, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health on Friday morning. . The death toll in the country had risen to 144,789 and there are 313,831 active cases of the coronavirus disease so far.

According to data from the Ministry of Health at 8 am, 9,520,827 have recovered from respiratory disease with 31,087 new discharges between Thursday morning and Friday across the country. The national recovery rate has improved slightly to 95.40% from 95.31% on Thursday. The gap between recovered and active cases has also increased steadily, standing at 9,206,996.

“With a focused strategy and proactive and calibrated measures from the Union government together with the states and UT, India has maintained a very high recovery rate coupled with a rapid decline in active cases and a low mortality rate,” said the Thursday the Ministry of Health.

Read also | Babies born to mothers with Covid-19 have antibodies, Singapore study finds

On Thursday, of the 33,291 new recoveries, 75.63% were registered by 10 states and territories of the Union. Data from the Health Ministry showed 5,728 patients recovering from Covid-19 in Kerala, making the southern state have the maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra recorded 3,887 daily recoveries and West Bengal recorded 2,767 new recoveries.

The ministry also said that India’s recovery rate is among the highest in the world. “While the overall figure for the recovery rate is 70.27%, India is 95.31%. The US, Brazil, Russia and Italy are reporting lower rates of recovery, ”he said.

Read also | Oxford Says Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Immune Response With 2-Dose Regimen

Of the 24,010 daily cases on Thursday, 10 states and territories of the Union contributed 78.27% of the new cases. Kerala reported 6,185 cases, West Bengal 2,293 and Chhattisgarh recorded 1,661 new cases on Thursday. Data from the ministry also showed that 79.15% of the 355 deaths that were reported Thursday morning were from 10 states and Union territories. Of these, 95 deaths were from Maharashtra, West Bengal recorded a death tally of 46 and Delhi reported 32 new deaths.

Read also | Covid-19: what you need to know today

“India has seen a steady decline in the number of daily deaths. The fatality rate remains at 1.45% and is steadily decreasing. India’s death rate is one of the lowest in the world, ”the ministry said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that as of Thursday 15,89,18,646 samples analyzed for Covid-19 and of these 11,13,406 samples were analyzed on the same day.