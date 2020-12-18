India Top Headlines

If you want credit, take it and withdraw the farm laws: Yechury to PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on opposition political parties with “folded hands” to take full credit for the agricultural sector reforms on Friday, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist ), Sitaram Yechury, criticized the “manner” in which he delivered the speech.

“If you want to take the credit, then go ahead and withdraw the recently enacted farm laws, this is what I want to say to the prime minister,” he said, commenting on Prime Minister Modi’s speech.

He added that there should be reforms in the agricultural sector. “But what kind of reform is (the three new agricultural laws)? If it is for farmers, then thousands, who are sitting in protest, do not understand their well-being.”

Prime Minister Modi on Friday called on political parties with “folded hands” to take full credit for his “old election manifestos”, which had allegedly promised reforms to the agricultural sector and urged them to stop misleading farmers about the new agricultural laws.

“Who asked for the laws? Everyone seeks reform. But if reform means these laws, it is wrong. It is misleading. Agricultural reforms are needed for the last 70 years. There is a demand for reforms but in whose interest; what is the question? “No discussions were held before the laws were passed; the discussions are still taking place but these laws do not give justice to the farmers,” Yechury added.

Hours earlier, while Kisan Mahasammelan was on his way to Madhya Pradesh via video conference, Modi said that the new farm laws had not been introduced overnight. For the past 20 to 30 years, the central and state governments have held detailed discussions about these reforms. “Agricultural experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding these reforms.”

