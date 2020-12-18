icmr-head-balram-bhargava-is-admitted-to-aiims-trauma-center-for-covid-19-treatment

Opinion

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava, who tested positive for Covid-19, is being treated at the AIIMS Trauma Center in Delhi, PTI news agency reported on Friday.

Bhargava, who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Center, is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon, the report added.

The AIIMS Trauma Center became a dedicated Covid-19 facility on December 15.

The head of the ICMR, who is also a cardiologist, tested positive for coronavirus infection about 7-8 days ago and was in home isolation, authorities told PTI.