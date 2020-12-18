Hathras’s wife was gang-raped, killed, CBI says, names four on charge sheet

Opinion

The Central Bureau of Investigation presented its charge sheet on Friday in the alleged gang and murder case of a Dalit woman in a special SC / ST court. Four upper caste men Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu, who are now in judicial custody, have been charged with gang rape and murder. The court has learned of the charge sheet, Munna Singh Pundir, a lawyer for the defendants, told news agencies.

The charge sheet has been submitted in accordance with Sections 354, 376 A, 376 D and 302 of the IPC and SC / ST Act.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men in Hathras on 14 September. She died on September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi during treatment and was cremated in the dead of night near her home on September 30. forced by the local police to hastily perform her last rites. However, local police officers said the cremation was carried out “according to the wishes of the family.”

The incident, and subsequent action by local police in an alleged attempt to silence the case, sparked protests and outrage across the country. Faced with criticism for handling the case, the government of Uttar Pradesh recommended that the CBI investigate the case. The central agency launched the investigation in October.

The CBI analyzed the role of the four men who were also subjected to different forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar.

Investigators had also met with doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital and Medical College, where the victim was treated after the alleged gangrape on September 14, before being taken to Delhi.